Country road leads to Cape Town
At the end of the month, we get to spend two whole days listening to some of the greatest country music at the first Cape Town Country Music Festival
13 October 2024 - 00:00
There’s almost nothing better to do on a lazy, summer Saturday afternoon than to while away the day at the pool or patio with a few drinks in hand and some good friends and family in tow listening to country music. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.