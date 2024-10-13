Minding the perilous gap between Gen X and iGen
Those of us in the older cohort know little about raising children, but we’re hanging in there for the comic value in seeing how our over-indulged offspring turn out
13 October 2024 - 00:00
The children now sitting their matric exams have been named Gen Z — or iGen if you’re pretentious. They are largely the spawn of Gen X or Y, many of whom already have children at university. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.