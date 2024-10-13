We’ve become silent minions in the dark forest of the internet
For the uninitiated, this is a concept born from the minds of space nerds who sees the internet as a dark and dangerous forest with more predators than Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday party
13 October 2024 - 00:00
Netflix recently released Mr McMahon, a sprawling six-part documentary on Vince McMahon’s 50-year tenure at the WWE. It’s great, but the part that sticks out like a streaker at a Catholic Church is how insane the “Attitude Era” was. Running from the mid ’90s to the early 2000s, it pushed the ethos that the only bad idea is a tame idea. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.