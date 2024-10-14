Truth, or not? It’s all in the ‘Disclaimer’
The seven-part psychological thriller is handsomely executed, dedicatedly performed, if somewhat on the overwrought, slightly soapy side
14 October 2024 - 09:00
Four-time Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón (Roma, Gravity) makes his first foray into the television universe with this star-studded adaptation of a twisty, dark secrets from the past thriller by Renee Knight. Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kody Smit McPhee, and featuring cinematography by two of the world’s finest — Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel — it’s the kind of big play Apple TV + prestige production that earned itself a seven-hour screening at this year’s Venice Film Festival, and has gotten critics and film-lovers’ tongues wagging for months before its release. ..
