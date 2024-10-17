SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world

This week’s episode focuses on a coming-of-age drama and a supernatural thriller now showing on the big screen, as well as a lot of upset in the third instalment of the local franchise Happiness Is, available to stream.
The most recent book in best-selling author RJ Palacio’s Wonder series, White Bird: A Wonder Story, is a courageous coming-of-age graphic novel about finding one’s place in the world. The film adaptation shows how kindness can save lives and transform people and stars award-winning actress Helen Mirren, Bryce Gheisar, Gillian Anderson and others. Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland, World War Z, Monster’s Ball), it is now on at cinemas.
Spooky season is here with Smile 2, a sequel to the 2022 box office hit Smile. In the run-up to a new world tour, global pop star Skye Riley, portrayed by Naomi Scott, faces terrifying events that force her to confront her dark past and the pressures of fame. Starring Lukas Gage, Sosie Bacon, Drew Barrymore and others, this supernatural thriller has been described as “bloody”, “violent” and “bigger than the first”. Catch it on circuit now.
Happiness Is, the third instalment of the hit local franchise (after Happiness is a Four-letter Word and Happiness Ever After), is here. The film streams on Netflix and still stars the talented Renate Stuurman as Princess. Approaching her 40th birthday, she questions whether she is truly happy as she finds herself unwittingly thrust into a world of drama. New cast members include Gail Mabalane, Siv Ngesi, Rosemary Zimu and others. Don’t miss next week’s Spotlight episode for interviews with the cast.
