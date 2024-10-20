‘Baby Reindeer’: open and honest for the greater good
Richard Gadd, the star of ‘Baby Reindeer’, says the show has helped many rape survivors and their families come to terms with the trauma resulting from sexual abuse
20 October 2024 - 00:00
One of the most controversial but popular shows of the year, Baby Reindeer cleaned up at the Emmy Awards last month, taking the gong for outstanding limited or anthology series. Its star and writer, Richard Gadd, scored outstanding actor and outstanding writing wins, as well as a producing nod. Jessica Gunning won the award for best supporting actress for her role as the stalker in the series. For many, the show was an uncomfortable watch — but, remarkably, the writer based the events of the series on his own life. ..
