Men’s swimwear in brief

Gone are the days of hideous voluminous trunks, as contemporary males seem to be discovering that less is more when it comes to aquatic apparel

Swimwear for men is shrinking. In fact, it seems to be veering with impunity towards more compact and clingy, in a severely belated mimicry of the Errol Flynn-frolicking-at-the-beach era. Better late than never, many now declare. Like disco music and the mullet, “baggies” might now, thankfully, finally fade from decent society like a bad memory. ..