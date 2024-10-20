Nudism with a cause
It’s simple: get naked, skinny-dip and donate, and you’ve killed two birds — not penguins — with one stone. This year, the charity we supported helps women with obstetric fistula to afford surgery
I’m a nudist, a naturist and a Christian. I’m also a black African — a Tsonga, to be exact — and I have a story you might like. It’s about forgiving yourself so you can be free. It’s about finding peace and happiness in a place you’d least expect to. It’s about naturism and me. On the one hand, it’s written for those torn between traditions and longing. On the other, it’s for those who, in the privacy of their own homes, saunter bare — or close to it — but don’t know the term for what they’re doing. To the curious and the self-conscious, I’m coming out of the closet, opening up about a lifestyle I once kept secret. Once a month, I’ll share a story about my nudist journey...
