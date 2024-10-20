LAST WORD
Of Frankie, Diddy, Girl Scouts, nuns and near-naked angels
20 October 2024 - 00:00
My great grandmother would say: “You pay for everything in this life”. She'd also say: “All donkeys have the same face.” Her words were foremost in my mind when I read about Martin Scorsese’s troubles with his Frank Sinatra biopic starring Leonardo Di Caprio. In Frank’s case, the accounts appear to have been totted up very much in his favour before his death. His good looks and charmed voice smoothed over the rough edges — the sordid playboy lifestyle and the mafia connections — to present a universally admired artist going forth to meet his maker under the innocent moniker of “Ol’ Blue Eyes”. ..
