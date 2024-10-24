SPOTLIGHT | Michael Keaton stars in enjoyable slice-of-life comedy drama

This week’s episode of Spotlight features an enjoyable Michael Keaton comedy drama, a documentary about the endearing friendship between a boy and an otter, and the third and final chapter of the Venom franchise.
Goodrich stars Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis as an estranged father and daughter thrust together during a family crisis and forced to lean on each other for support. A heartfelt film about mending broken family relationships, this slice-of-life comedy drama shows a middle-aged man finally growing up and looking forward to new beginnings. Now showing at cinemas.
Award-winning documentary Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story was filmed on the Shetland Islands. A wild otter crosses paths with a man called Billy, and the two form an unexpectedly close bond. Produced by Jeff Wilson and featuring celebrated photographer Charlie Hamilton James, this masterfully crafted love story on the National Geographic channel (DStv 181), from October 27, will tug at your heartstrings.
Venom: The Last Dance is the third and final instalment in the popular movie series. After the events of Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote Venom go on the run when they are hunted by both their worlds. Chock-full of humour and action, critics have called Venom: The Last Dance the best film in the franchise. Also starring Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rhys Ifans. Showing at cinemas, 3D, 4DX and IMAX.
Don’t miss a special Spotlight segment where presenter Collette Prince interviews the lead cast of Happiness Is — Renate Stuurman, Gail Mabalane and Rosemary Zimu.
