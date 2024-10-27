Express yourself with a world of flavours
White Star Sowetan Flavours of Africa celebrates the rich tapestry of our shared humanity. It’s about embracing ubuntu, where we learn from one another through the meals that shape our identities
27 October 2024 - 00:00
Be it mogodu, some fluffy pap and chakalaka, a spicy bunny chow or the legendary kota, we love our food and how it allows us to express ourselves. Best of all, we love to share it. ..
