Lifestyle

It's time to rethink marriage

The Kolisis, as a couple, are no more and, as their relationship unravels, so do all our hopes for couple goals, says writer

27 October 2024 - 00:00
Yolisa Mkele Journalist

Only WH Auden could properly lament the tragedy that befell us all this week. In his immortal words, it's time to “Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone. Prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone”. The Kolisis, as a couple, are no more and, as their relationship unravels, so do all our hopes for #couplegoals. What hope do we mere mortals have if even a relationship that withstood the sauna of South Africa’s online vitriol without breaking a sweat can go gently into that good night? It was a sad week, but not unexpected. Not because anyone thought the Kolisi marriage couldn’t go the distance, but because we all seem to be going off marriage. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The glow of love is gone as Siya and Rachel call it quits Lifestyle
  2. Hotel apartments take on Airbnbs in battle for rental space Lifestyle
  3. Big night for ‘Shaka iLembe’ and ‘Yoh! Christmas’ at Saftas Lifestyle
  4. YOLISA MKELE | It's time to rethink marriage Lifestyle
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Striking a blow for Zulu stereotypes Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Before — Official Trailer | Apple TV+