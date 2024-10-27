The glow of love is gone as Siya and Rachel call it quits
SA’s golden couple, Siya and Rachel Kolisi, are divorcing, and many are speculating that the Springbok captain's alleged womanising ways are the reason
27 October 2024 - 00:03
Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has been candid about his past battles with womanising, pornography and alcohol...
