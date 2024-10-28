Lifestyle

Highlights from the 2024 Paris motor show

French brands took a stand in their home region

28 October 2024 - 15:14
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter

Manning the global motoring news wires on an average day in 2024, there is often at least one story to be found involving gloom in the European car industry...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado comes of age Lifestyle
  2. Craze over plastic pink trolleys earns seller R8k Lifestyle
  3. The glow of love is gone as Siya and Rachel call it quits Lifestyle
  4. Hotel apartments take on Airbnbs in battle for rental space Lifestyle
  5. YOLISA MKELE | It's time to rethink marriage Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Health Beat 24 | Why does SA treat drug addiction as a criminal, rather than a ...
RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...