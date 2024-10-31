This week’s episode of Spotlight looks at two new cinema releases in the suspense and horror genres, as well as all the highlights from the 18th annual South African Film & Television Awards (Saftas).
Conclave is a suspenseful drama starring high-calibre actors including Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name and directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), the film unravels the ancient dark and mysterious secrets behind how the Vatican selects a new pope. Now showing at cinemas.
Megan Fox takes top billing in new horror release Subservience, portraying an AI android called Alice. A struggling father buys the lifelike robot to help with the housework, but Alice becomes self-aware and wants everything, including the affection of her owner. Menacing and subversive, this serving of suspense arrives just in time for Halloween.
The prestigious Safta Awards were held last week, with Showmax’s original drama series Shaka iLembe leading the pack with 12 Golden Horn awards — including the one for best actor, which went to Thembinkosi Mthembu. Other productions that got gongs included Netflix’s Yoh! Christmas and Showmax’s Outlaws, each of which netted eight awards, while Amazon Prime scooped seven for feature film The Fragile King. Ochre Moving Pictures walked away with various awards for Scandal!, season 2 of Lioness, and other productions.
SPOTLIGHT | Freaky fright flicks just in time for Halloween
