Brains, brawn and baby bottles: Mr SA finalists gear up for showdown

Judges will pick a winner from 10 contenders in a pageant that seeks to highlight positive male role models

03 November 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A physicist, a tired new dad of a three-week-old baby, a soldier and two gay activists are among those vying for the Mr South Africa title this year. ..

