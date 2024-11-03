Lifestyle

Maybe they should be called mauls

Mall or enema? My choice is clear

03 November 2024 - 00:00

When we got married 20 years ago, Mrs N harboured certain delusions about what kind of husband I was going to be. Our nuptials coincided with a short two-year relocation to my hometown of Durban. (With apologies to my thin-skinned fellow Durbanites who recently disowned our homegirl and Hollywood actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, for characterising Durban as “a small town”. I won’t raise the ire of my townsfolk by pointing out that our city is really just Roodepoort with a beach.) But I digress...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The glow of love is gone as Siya and Rachel call it quits Lifestyle
  2. Why the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are Samsung’s best foldables yet Lifestyle
  3. Tyla, Zolani Mahola: SA stars shine bright in Big Apple Lifestyle
  4. ‘Grandmothers are the experts of their own experiences’: goGOGOgo founder Lifestyle
  5. Club Med's Greece resort is a gift from the holiday gods Travel

Latest Videos

A Face In The Crowd (1957) Official Trailer - Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal ...
ALL IN: The Fight For Democracy – Official Trailer | Prime Video