Lifestyle

What’s On November 3 — 9

03 November 2024 - 00:00 By Mila de Villiers

WHAT: Drumstruck (https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1554508195)..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tyla, Zolani Mahola: SA stars shine bright in Big Apple Lifestyle
  2. Why the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are Samsung’s best foldables yet Lifestyle
  3. The glow of love is gone as Siya and Rachel call it quits Lifestyle
  4. Club Med's Greece resort is a gift from the holiday gods Travel
  5. Love at first bite Food

Latest Videos

DA heads to the Constitutional Court on SA Citizenship Act 88 of 1995
Sudan's RSF chases civilians out of villages in violent raids | REUTERS