This week's episode of Spotlight celebrates a smorgasbord of local talent in the entertainment industry, with awards and productions proudly featuring South Africans.
Christmas has arrived early, and Santa is kidnapped in family action comedy Red One, at cinemas and on IMAX. An Extremely Large and Formidable (read abbreviation for ELF) operative joins forces with the world’s best tracker to find Santa, and to save Christmas. This fun and out-of-this-world film is directed by Jake Kasdan, no stranger to family adventure films (Jumanji), and stars audience favourites Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and JK Simmons.
National Geographic (DStv channel 181) brings you a new documentary of perseverance and leadership, Endurance is hailed as one of the most phenomenal survival stories. Sir Ernest Shackleton sets sail on a deadly expedition on Endurance to explore Alaska in 1915, but their troubles set in after ice wrecks the boat. More than a century later, a team of modern-day explorers sets out to find the sunken ship and retell this legendary expedition.
Last weekend saw the honouring of South African music legends and emerging talents at the 30th South African Music Awards, with this year’s event themed Proudly South African and hosted by Minnie Dlamini. Tyla was the biggest winner of the evening with four awards, while Beste Pop Album went to Almal Gly by Die Piesangskille. Ringo Madlingozi received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Don’t miss all the beauty and celebrations in the Spotlight segment.
Look out next week for the much talked about next chapter of greed, revenge and honour at the Colosseum in Ridley Scott's anticipated masterpiece Gladiator II.
SPOTLIGHT | Tracking down kidnapped Santa to save Christmas
Family action comedy 'Red One' stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans & Lucy Liu
