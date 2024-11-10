All about mother(hood)
Amy Adams's latest film talks to those hard moments when you've just had a newborn, and as a new mom you feel like you're losing yourself and your mind
10 November 2024 - 00:00
The film, Nightbitch, based on a 2021 book by Rachel Yoder (the ending differs from the book), is for every woman who's loved motherhood but struggled with the mental fog that the exhaustion of caring for a newborn creates. There might be a reason for the mind-numbing melting of the brain. It's possible that the brain shuts down so that you don’t remember how sapping of your energy bringing another human into the world can be, and are willing to repeat the process...
