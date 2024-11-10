'Protected' by the likes of Trump? No wonder women are 'crazy'
10 November 2024 - 00:00
One of the things that always baffles me is that men — all men — must, without fail, emerge from their mama’s lady parts. Some, to be fair, are cut from her womb — but by and large, for ever and ever, this is the universal route of entry into this world. Even Jesus, even Muhammad, even Zeus and Buddha had the same origins. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.