Terror of ‘The Troubles’
'Say Nothing' is a tightly-wound, carefully observed, character-rich drama weaving together true stories from the conflict in Northern Ireland
10 November 2024 - 00:00
On a cold winter’s night in December 1972, widow and mother of 10 Jean McConville was disturbed in her bath when a group of armed men knocked on the door of her Belfast estate flat and told her to come with them. Putting on her coat and telling her oldest children to look after their siblings, McConville followed the men out into the night and into the bleak and brutal pages of the knotted, complicated paranoid history of The Troubles, never to be seen again. ..
