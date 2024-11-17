Lifestyle

Little boys with beards and pubes

The cult of the wedding day and its misaligned expectations show that men and women differ substantially

17 November 2024 - 00:00

I grew up in Unit 1 North of Mpumalanga Township, a place called Hammarsdale which has an identity crisis about being in Durban, though it has a strong Pietermaritzburg hue about it. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Fight Night’, ‘Bad Sisters’ and more: 5 things to stream this week Lifestyle
  2. H&M’s Summer 2024 collection is ‘a celebration of incredible energy’ The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Vancouver Youth Choir’s journey to master ‘Deurgrond’ Lifestyle
  4. Tintswalo Waterberg ticks all the high-end safari boxes Travel
  5. ‘Levi’s Curvy range speaks to me on a whole new level’: Nomzamo Mbatha The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...