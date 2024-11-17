Postcard from the edge — New York after the election
Arriving in New York just after election day in the US, James Sey talks to people on the street about what they expect the future to look like
17 November 2024 - 00:00
A month-long arts residency in the heart of Manhattan took an ironic logistical twist a few weeks back when the flight schedule had to be changed, with the result that we'd arrive at JFK International Airport the day after the hotly contested presidential election between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. ..
