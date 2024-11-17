Powerful priestesses take centre stage in ‘Dune: Prophecy’
'Dune: Prophecy' takes viewers back 10,000 years before the events of the series of films, exploring the rise of the Bene Gesserit
Fans of Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed, popular series of film adaptations of the Dune novels by Frank Herbert will have to wait until 2026 for the third instalment in the director’s planned trilogy. In the meantime, there’s a new Dune universe fix to keep them entertained. Based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Herbert’s son Brian and Kevin J Anderson, Dune: Prophecy is a series set 10,000 years before the events of the films. It explores the rise of the powerful priestesses of the Bene Gesserit and the relationship between sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen, whose dark personal histories will have far-ranging consequences for the future of Dune. ..
