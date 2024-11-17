Thebe Magugu talks visit to Moët & Chandon in Épernay
What can be better than flowers and champagne? An exquisite dress designed by Thebe Magugu that encompasses both
17 November 2024 - 00:00
Known for his eponymous luxury brand, Thebe Magugu has become an icon of South African design. As part of Moët & Chandon’s 2024 Champagne Day, he was invited to visit the champagne brand's home in Épernay, France. While immersed in the heart of champagne production, he was challenged to translate the brand's style and savoir-faire into a garment intertwining his Afro-modernist style with the elegance he discovered in the region. He shared the story behind his champagne-inspired garment. ..
