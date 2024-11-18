Life's long enough for some class
Dame Prue Leith shares how she keeps most of her latest recipes simple
If you have any interest in food you probably know all about South African-born Prue Leith and her eponymous culinary institute in Pretoria, especially as she's become a regular feature for the last eight years or so of The Great British Baking Show, now in season 15, bingeable on Netflix. So when the opportunity arose to chat to the much-honoured recipient of British titles — she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1989, Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2010 Birthday Honours and Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2021 Birthday Honours for services to food, broadcasting and charity — I definitely wasn't going to turn it down...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.