LAST WORD
Whether it's news or noir, there are too many zombies on TV
17 November 2024 - 00:00
My avowed approach to television is: “Whatever you do, don’t switch it on.” I have a small, bobble-head Nancy Reagan sitting on my shoulder. She's armed to withstand temptation with her red ’80s power suit and enough hairspray to set a long-haired dachshund. She whispers fiercely “Just say 'No!'.” Because, to succumb is to find yourself drooling into your couch at 12.30am on a weeknight, eyes vacant, brain draining slowly from your left ear as you gather enough energy to answer the prompt on the screen: “Are you still watching?” Yes, you infernal monster. Yes, I am still watching. Play on. ..
