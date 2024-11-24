Lifestyle

‘Bread & Roses’, ‘Joy ’, ‘Cross’ and more: 5 Things to stream this week

24 November 2024 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

If you have 90 minutes..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The trifle queen gives us a decadent dark chocolate and orange trifle Travel
  2. High-calibre performances in ‘Queer’ Lifestyle
  3. SIBUSISO MKWANAZI | Welcome to Joburg, Hall of the Parched Lifestyle
  4. Many things we previously thought about obesity are big fat lies Health & Sex
  5. YOUR WEEKLY STARS | November 18-24 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Queer | Official Trailer HD | A24
Bread & Roses — Official Trailer | Apple TV+