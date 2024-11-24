Local film launches NYC African diaspora festival
Ian Gabriel’s ‘Death of a Whistleblower’ was 15 years in the making
24 November 2024 - 00:00
Twelve South African films are among the 65 from 32 countries being screened at the two-week African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) that opens in New York City on Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.