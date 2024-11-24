Lifestyle

Panamera poise

Porsche's four-door is glamourous, dynamic and practical

24 November 2024 - 00:00
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter

AI software has been responsible for the generation of some truly convincing imagery that would trick untrained eyes...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The trifle queen gives us a decadent dark chocolate and orange trifle Travel
  2. YOUR WEEKLY STARS | November 18-24 Health & Sex
  3. Tintswalo Waterberg ticks all the high-end safari boxes Travel
  4. Turn off the alarm and imagine you’re in Bali Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA embraces TV reality show future Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Queer | Official Trailer HD | A24
Bread & Roses — Official Trailer | Apple TV+