Welcome to Joburg, Hall of the Parched
Brace yourself for dry taps, complaining washing machines and Tyla’s song "Water" becoming an earworm
24 November 2024 - 00:00
As one of Ekurhuleni's dwellers who’s been suffering through water restrictions for more than a year, please allow me to extend a dry welcome to City of Johannesburg residents who only received their initiation a few weeks ago. We’ve been expecting you and, as SA’s water crisis is reported to only worsen, we’ll soon be inducting more parts of the country into our Hall of the Parched...
