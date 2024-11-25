Choose local and waste not: Woolworths’ summer finds
Support our planet and local communities: choose Woolies for a range of responsibly sourced, stylish products made from recycled materials and crafted in SA
Reducing waste to landfill and supporting local business is at the heart of Woolworths’ Good Business Journey. This summer, the retailer is excited to bring you a range of responsibly sourced products made from recycled materials and crafted locally, supporting job creation across Southern Africa.
Holiday Glow body range
Over 85% of Woolworths’ beauty products are proudly made in SA, including the new Holiday Glow body range.
The Holiday Glow body range is science-based and formulated with African botanical ingredients like rooibos, honeybush, Aloe ferox, kraalbos leaf as well as baobab, Kalahari melon and marula seed oils. The range is designed to leave your skin soft, smooth and glowing all season long.
Effortlessly elegant shirt dress
Step into effortless style with Woolies’ breathable linen blend midi shirt dress made in Eswatini. Crafted with a mix of luxurious linen and soft viscose, this dress offers both comfort and elegance.
Woolworths’ viscose is sourced from responsibly managed forests, promoting sustainable forest management, preventing deforestation, and protecting ancient forests.
Platform flip-flops
Woolies’ platform flip-flops are phthalate-free, so you can enjoy them knowing they’re free from harmful substances. Plus, they’re made locally in a factory that minimises waste and recycles raw materials.
Heritage Stripes dinnerware range
Crafted by Gqeberha-based Prêt-á-Pot, Woolies’ Heritage Stripes dinnerware range features beautiful and functional ceramics.
Using three different clays locally sourced from brickfields and Makanda quarries, each item is lovingly cared for by at least six skilled staff members, each of whom leave their individual mark on the end-product.
Recycled picture frames
Curious about where recycled polystyrene can be used? Woolworths works with a Durban-based business to transform recycled polystyrene into classic photo frames, giving waste a second life while supporting local innovation.
Look out for recycled polyester
Woolworths’ recycled polyester is a fabric made from reclaimed waste, such as discarded PET bottles and pre-consumer mill waste. By choosing recycled polyester, Woolworths not only diverts waste from landfills, but decreases its reliance on virgin material, which helps reduce its environmental impact.
All of Woolies’ recycled polyester carries the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, a third-party guarantee of its recycled content throughout the supply chain. The GRS also enforces stringent social and environmental standards in processing and chemical use.
Men’s swim shorts
Woolies’ vibrant men’s swim shorts are made in KwaZulu-Natal, featuring a quick-drying polyester blend that includes 40% recycled content.
Perfect for beach days or poolside lounging, they combine comfort, style and sustainability.
Country Road recycled accessories
Explore Country Road’s range of recycled polyester accessories, which includes a range of bags and picnic mats, offering versatile style with sustainability at their core.
WBeauty refillable make-up range
Glam up your beauty routine with WBeauty’s refillable make-up range, which includes eyeshadows, bronzers, powdered blushers, pressed powders and shimmer bricks in on-trend summer shades.
The interchangeable design allows you to customise and refill palettes, promoting a culture of reuse and reducing overall packaging waste.
Choose Woolies this summer for sustainable, stylish finds that support our planet and local communities.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.