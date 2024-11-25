Choose local and waste not: Woolworths’ summer finds

Reducing waste to landfill and supporting local business is at the heart of Woolworths’ Good Business Journey. This summer, the retailer is excited to bring you a range of responsibly sourced products made from recycled materials and crafted locally, supporting job creation across Southern Africa.

Holiday Glow body range

Over 85% of Woolworths’ beauty products are proudly made in SA, including the new Holiday Glow body range.

The Holiday Glow body range is science-based and formulated with African botanical ingredients like rooibos, honeybush, Aloe ferox, kraalbos leaf as well as baobab, Kalahari melon and marula seed oils. The range is designed to leave your skin soft, smooth and glowing all season long.