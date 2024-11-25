Lifestyle

Choose local and waste not: Woolworths’ summer finds

Support our planet and local communities: choose Woolies for a range of responsibly sourced, stylish products made from recycled materials and crafted in SA

25 November 2024 - 08:23
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Woolies’ new Holiday Glow body range.
Woolies’ new Holiday Glow body range.
Image: Woolworths

Reducing waste to landfill and supporting local business is at the heart of Woolworths’ Good Business Journey. This summer, the retailer is excited to bring you a range of responsibly sourced products made from recycled materials and crafted locally, supporting job creation across Southern Africa.

Holiday Glow body range

Over 85% of Woolworths’ beauty products are proudly made in SA, including the new Holiday Glow body range.

The Holiday Glow body range is science-based and formulated with African botanical ingredients like rooibos, honeybush, Aloe ferox, kraalbos leaf as well as baobab, Kalahari melon and marula seed oils. The range is designed to leave your skin soft, smooth and glowing all season long.

Belted pocketed linen blend midi shirt dress.
Belted pocketed linen blend midi shirt dress.
Image: Woolworths

Effortlessly elegant shirt dress

Step into effortless style with Woolies’ breathable linen blend midi shirt dress made in Eswatini. Crafted with a mix of luxurious linen and soft viscose, this dress offers both comfort and elegance.

Woolworths’ viscose is sourced from responsibly managed forests, promoting sustainable forest management, preventing deforestation, and protecting ancient forests.

Platform flip-flops 

Woolies’ platform flip-flops are phthalate-free, so you can enjoy them knowing they’re free from harmful substances. Plus, they’re made locally in a factory that minimises waste and recycles raw materials.

Platform flip-flops.
Platform flip-flops.
Image: Woolworths

Heritage Stripes dinnerware range

Crafted by Gqeberha-based Prêt-á-Pot, Woolies’ Heritage Stripes dinnerware range features beautiful and functional ceramics.

Using three different clays locally sourced from brickfields and Makanda quarries, each item is lovingly cared for by at least six skilled staff members, each of whom leave their individual mark on the end-product.

Heritage Stripes dinnerware.
Heritage Stripes dinnerware.
Image: Woolworths
Recycled photo frame.
Recycled photo frame.
Image: Woolworths

Recycled picture frames

Curious about where recycled polystyrene can be used? Woolworths works with a Durban-based business to transform recycled polystyrene into classic photo frames, giving waste a second life while supporting local innovation.

Look out for recycled polyester

Woolworths’ recycled polyester is a fabric made from reclaimed waste, such as discarded PET bottles and pre-consumer mill waste. By choosing recycled polyester, Woolworths not only diverts waste from landfills, but decreases its reliance on virgin material, which helps reduce its environmental impact.

UV slim fit mid length swim shorts.
UV slim fit mid length swim shorts.
Image: Woolworths

All of Woolies’ recycled polyester carries the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, a third-party guarantee of its recycled content throughout the supply chain. The GRS also enforces stringent social and environmental standards in processing and chemical use.

Men’s swim shorts

Woolies’ vibrant men’s swim shorts are made in KwaZulu-Natal, featuring a quick-drying polyester blend that includes 40% recycled content.

Perfect for beach days or poolside lounging, they combine comfort, style and sustainability.

Country Road recycled accessories

Explore Country Road’s range of recycled polyester accessories, which includes a range of bags and picnic mats, offering versatile style with sustainability at their core.

Country Road recycled polyester soft zip tote.
Country Road recycled polyester soft zip tote.
Image: Woolworths
Country Road recycled polyester mini soft crossbody bag.
Country Road recycled polyester mini soft crossbody bag.
Image: Woolworths
Country Road Oaks recycled polyester picnic blanket.
Country Road Oaks recycled polyester picnic blanket.
Image: Woolworths
WBeauty refillable make-up range.
WBeauty refillable make-up range.
Image: Woolworths

WBeauty refillable make-up range 

Glam up your beauty routine with WBeauty’s refillable make-up range, which includes eyeshadows, bronzers, powdered blushers, pressed powders and shimmer bricks in on-trend summer shades.

The interchangeable design allows you to customise and refill palettes, promoting a culture of reuse and reducing overall packaging waste.

Choose Woolies this summer for sustainable, stylish finds that support our planet and local communities. 

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.

ALSO READ:

‘Leave no-one behind’: Woolworths’ commitment to food security

SPONSORED | Retailer's director of Corporate Social Justice Zinzi Mgolodela reveals how its strategic partnerships empower communities to grow their ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Fishing for the Future: Woolworths supports sustainable seafood

SPONSORED | The retailer is committed to the responsible sourcing and production of seafood for better food choices, thriving communities and healthy ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

How Woolworths apples can help save the world

SPONSORED | By joining the call for regenerative agriculture, we can soften our impact on the planet and create a more sustainable future for all, ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. The trifle queen gives us a decadent dark chocolate and orange trifle Travel
  2. IN PICS | Flowers for Khoza, the Reuel McCoy Lifestyle
  3. How to get your keto summer body Travel
  4. SIBUSISO MKWANAZI | Welcome to Joburg, Hall of the Parched Lifestyle
  5. High-calibre performances in ‘Queer’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Israel denounces murder of rabbi after body found in UAE | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma