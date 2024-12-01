LS: 01.12.24: ENTERTAINMENT p13: Blitz | Steve McQueen re-examines London's Blitz
The film slyly and effectively pokes holes in a long-held national myth
01 December 2024 - 00:00
You would think that following Occupied City, the epic four-hour documentary about the history of Steve McQueen's adopted city of Amsterdam during the Nazi occupation, that the Oscar-winning director was done with World War 2. Instead, for his next film, McQueen has turned his attention to the history of his homeland during the terrifying eight-month bombing campaign by Germany known as “the Blitz,” to tell, through the eyes of one ordinary British mother and her young son, a small, surprisingly subdued but subversive tale of survival. ..
