‘Tis the season to discover music: the old-fashioned way
AI has bleached some of the connections we used to make, when discovering music was still a tactile experience
01 December 2024 - 00:00
Hip, hip hooray, we’re merrily skipping towards the world Altered Carbon’s directors always dreamed about. It's a world where AI and algorithms make finding and listening to music easier than finding a needle in a haystack, that's if the needle was a street lamp and the haystack was three blades of grass...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.