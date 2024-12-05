Decathlon’s new Mall of Africa store is a wonderland for sports enthusiasts
The brand’s also launched an exciting membership programme allowing you to effortlessly earn points that can be converted into shopping vouchers
Leading global sports retailer Decathlon has officially opened the doors to its newest Mzansi store at Gauteng’s Mall of Africa.
Spanning over 1,000m2, it’s been designed in line Decathlon’s vision to create a safe, inclusive and accessible space for all types of sports enthusiasts to explore and enrich their lives with the right sporting gear and experiences — and it certainly delivers.
Offering access to more than 30 sports, it boasts an extensive selection of over 2,000 products with a special focus on South African favourites like hiking, swimming and padel.
Beyond its sheer size and huge product range, what truly sets this store apart is its embodiment of Decathlon’s new brand vision, encapsulated in the tagline “Ready to Play?” and a fresh design concept that elevates the shopping experience with innovative layouts and interactive spaces.
“We are incredibly excited to have opened our fourth store in SA at the Mall of Africa,” says Monique Steenekamp, marketing and communications leader at Decathlon SA.
“We aim to transform Decathlon SA’s footprint with our new global concept and provide our customers with a unique in-store experience, featuring sleek fixtures, technical and interactive showrooms, and a vast selection of sportswear and equipment for every South African, from beginners to seasoned athletes.
“We are also thrilled to showcase our new global purpose of ‘Moving People Through the Wonders of Sport’ with the launch of this store. Decathlon’s striking new brand identity reflects our ambition, while celebrating its past. Along with a dynamic blue, it now welcomes a new brand icon – ‘The Orbit’ – expressing movement, the ambition to reach new heights and circularity, which is at the heart of Decathlon’s sustainable business model.”
In addition, Decathlon SA has introduced an exciting new membership programme that allows customers to effortlessly earn points that can be converted into vouchers for future purchases.
As the brand aims to promote health and wellness in Mzansi, it’s fitting that points can be accumulated by participating in weekly sports activities, as well as through in-store or online purchases, attending Decathlon events and more.
For more information on Decathlon SA and to check out its fantastic product offering, visit the brand’s website.
This article was sponsored by Decathlon SA.