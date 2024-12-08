LAST WORD
Is 'Honest Joe' or 'Don the con' the Socratic ideal?
08 December 2024 - 00:00
“Be as you wish to appear” said Socrates. That's easier said than done. When he said it he was living nearly 2,500 years ago in Athens, so the kind of stuff he had in mind was probably at the high-minded heroics end of the personality spectrum. You know, old-fashioned ideas like fighting for truth and justice, living ethically, demonstrating valour in the face of impossible odds; things that still have a little sway, especially in celluloid where Marvel superheroes battle it out in an endless supercharged loop of good vs evil. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.