Numbers boggle my brain
08 December 2024 - 00:00
The other day I looked at the clock and the time was 04:27. All of a sudden I got an almost uncontrollable urge stand in a snaking queue, humming Blondie Makhene struggle songs, to vote for Mandela. If that is as clear as mud, allow me a long rope to explain myself via my typically meandering routes. I learnt a thing or two from the Exodus chapter in the Holy Book...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.