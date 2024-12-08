Spazas: An indelible part of township life and our culture
Spaza shops are enduring symbols of grit and creativity, but the recent food poisonings are changing their place in our collective unconscious
08 December 2024 - 00:00
The fingertips of tiny hands cling to the edge of a metal counter, so that the child they belong to can hoist their eyes just high enough to view the wares for sale. Little fingers weave into the metal grate, physically hankering for what's displayed in the colourful room beyond. In townships across the country, spaza shops present neatly packed rows of cans, stacks of starches, eyefuls of soaps, temptations of sweets and snacks, curtains of insect and rodent repellents, and cigarette sections complete with tied-down lighters or stuck-on matchbox strikes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.