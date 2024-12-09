The Vatican unveiled
A brooding Ralph Fiennes stars in 'Conclave', a well-executed mystery parlour game playing out during the election of a new pope
09 December 2024 - 10:54
Vatican City, the 49ha state within the city of the Rome, is a place of fascination for the world. The smallest state on Earth , with a population of fewer than 800 people, it’s where the future of the Catholic Church is crafted, its past secretly guarded and its present conducted under a set of rules and practices going back thousands of years. The question of what really goes on behind the walls of the seat of papal power has intrigued us for centuries. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.