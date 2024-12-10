Lifestyle

Local and sustainable Christmas inspirations from Woolworths

Woolies invites you to experience its ‘Our Best Ever Christmas’ range featuring local craftsmanship, responsibly sourced ingredients and sustainable innovations

10 December 2024 - 07:16
Sponsored
For every purchase of Christmas crackers or single cards, Woolies donates R1 (vat inclusive) to The Woolworths Trust, supporting the #ZEROHUNGER 2030 initiative.
Image: Woolworths

Celebrate the joy of giving while making conscious choices, supporting local businesses and empowering communities across SA. From unique gifts to dazzling décor and delicious festive feasts, Woolies has everything you need to create a magical holiday season.

Celebrating local talent and artistry

Woolworths continues its commitment to local artists, bringing their creativity to life in this year’s Christmas collection:

Chuckles keepsakes

The Chuckles Christmas range is made with responsibly sourced cocoa and features packaging with vibrant designs by Studio Muti that capture the essence of SA’s iconic cityscapes and landmarks. Highlights include this tin of Chuckles Malted Biscuits in Milk Chocolate and Coffee Break Tree Decoration, filled with Chuckles and coffee pods.

Chuckles Malted Biscuits in Milk Chocolate in Tin.
Chuckles Malted Biscuits in Milk Chocolate in Tin.
Image: Woolworths
Coffee Break Tree Decoration.
Coffee Break Tree Decoration.
Image: Woolworths

Fynbos-inspired shortbread biscuit tin

The tin is designed by Blackfan Studio, a Cape Town-based studio specialising in botanically inspired surface design for home decor. The biscuits are locally baked with free-range eggs, real butter and badger-friendly honey, they’re as sustainable as they are scrumptious.

All Butter Fynbos Honey Shortbread in Round Tin.
All Butter Fynbos Honey Shortbread in Round Tin.
Image: Woolworths
Heritage Celebration Tree Bauble.
Heritage Celebration Tree Bauble.
Image: Woolworths

Heritage Celebration Tree Bauble

Designed by Studio Muti, this Heritage Celebration Tree Bauble is filled with locally baked mini almond and cardamom biscuits and citrus, rooibos and buchu infusion tea bags

African Collection decorations

The Andrea’s Topiary range includes handcrafted wreaths and tree ornaments made by the Elgin community using locally sourced foliage.

A selection of festive decorations from the Andrea’s Topiary range.
A selection of festive decorations from the Andrea’s Topiary range.
Image: Woolworths

These unique tree decorations designed by the Pretoria-based sisters of Mo’s Crib showcase their talent in crafting with grass and beads and will add a taste of Africa to your Christmas tree.

Tree decorations by Mo’s Crib.
Tree decorations by Mo’s Crib.
Image: Woolworths

Conscious beauty for effortless gifting

Pamper the ones you love with Woolworths’ WBeauty 100% vegan beauty range, endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty and formulated with ethically and responsibly sourced ingredients.

Longmarket Pomegranate Gift Set.
Longmarket Pomegranate Gift Set.
Image: Woolworths

With over 85% of WBeauty products made in SA, this range supports more than 500 jobs, empowering women across the supply chain.

Longmarket Pomegranate Gift Set

Infused with a sweet pomegranate fragrance, this luxurious pampering set makes the perfect gift.

Furoshiki-style gift wrapping

Spend R300 or more on WBeauty products and receive complimentary gift wrapping in stylish and reusable fabric scarves.

Furoshiki-style gift wrapping.
Furoshiki-style gift wrapping.
Image: Woolworths

Festive décor with a sustainable touch

Christmas crackers

Add a sustainable sparkle to your festive table with Woolworths Christmas crackers, proudly crafted in a factory in KwaZulu-Natal. Packaged in cracker boxes that are made from wood fibre sourced from well-managed FSC-certified* forests, recycled material and controlled wood content. 

Festive Crackers 6-Pack.
Festive Crackers 6-Pack.
Image: Woolworths
Scan to donate to the #ZEROHUNGER 2030 initiative.
Scan to donate to the #ZEROHUNGER 2030 initiative.
Image: Woolworths

#ZEROHUNGER 2030

Customers can contribute further by donating at till points or via SnapScan.

Click here for more information about how Woolworths is working towards creating a positive impact to alleviate hunger in SA.

Best Ever festive feast to remember

From centrepieces to sides, Woolworths offers festive delights that are locally made, responsibly sourced and guaranteed to impress.

Seacuterie 101

Scoot over charcuterie, build your own board with seafood that is always sustainably sourced:

  • Hand-cured and hand-sliced Hot Smoked Trout Side dressed with prawns and beetroot dusted trout ribbons. (Available in stores from December 21.)
  • Lightly Smoked Trout Wreath with fynbos honey and Clemengold drizzle. (Available in stores from December 19.)
Lightly Smoked Trout Wreath.
Lightly Smoked Trout Wreath.
Image: Woolworths
Hot Smoked Trout Side.
Hot Smoked Trout Side.
Image: Woolworths

Centre-stage mains

From free-range lamb and duck to sustainably sourced tuna and vegan delights, your main course will be a showstopper:

  • Free-Range Leg of Lamb with a Tangy Pomegranate Glaze. (Available in stores from December 16.)

  • Duck Ballotine: A smoked and deboned free-range duck, filled with duck mince and chicken fillets, served with badger-friendly fynbos honey and Clemengold sauce. (Available in stores from December 16.)

  • Yellowfin Tuna Roast: Sustainably sourced, dry aged and cold-smoked, served with a soy and ginger glaze. (Available in stores from December 20.)

  • Plantlove Vegan Puff Pastry: Hand-plaited and filled with pulled soya and cranberry sauce, topped with herbs and sesame seeds. (Available in stores from December 18.)
Free-Range Leg of Lamb.
Free-Range Leg of Lamb.
Image: Woolworths
Duck Ballotine.
Duck Ballotine.
Image: Woolworths
Yellowfin Tuna Roast.
Yellowfin Tuna Roast.
Image: Woolworths
PlantLove Vegan Puff Pastry.
PlantLove Vegan Puff Pastry.
Image: Woolworths

Delicious sides

Locally grown ingredients shine in festive sides, including baby potato roasting kits, crunchy Christmas slaw, and trio beetroot salad with pesto and crème fraîche.

You’ll be spoilt for choice with Woolworths’ choice of festive sides.
You’ll be spoilt for choice with Woolworths’ choice of festive sides.
Image: Woolworths

Boozy Sauces

Made on the mountain tops of Piket-Bo-Berg in the Western Cape, by a women-founded and -run business that employs 24 permanent staff and six seasonal workers (80% women), Woolies’ Boozy Sauce range is the perfect accompaniment for your festive table. Best served with roasts or as a topping on your favourite dessert.

The Boozy Sauce range includes Christmas Cherry and Brandy, Pineapple and Rum, and Cranberry and Cape Port.
The Boozy Sauce range includes Christmas Cherry and Brandy, Pineapple and Rum, and Cranberry and Cape Port.
Image: Woolworths

Show-stopping desserts

End your feast with Woolies’ finest desserts, from a traditional trifle to a chocolate mousse gateau made with responsibly sourced cocoa.

For a local twist, try the Malva Crown made with fresh cream, butter and free-range eggs or the White Chocolate-Coated Ice Cream with Clemengold Sorbet Centre.

White Chocolate-Coated Ice Cream with Clemengold Sorbet Centre.
White Chocolate-Coated Ice Cream with Clemengold Sorbet Centre.
Image: Woolworths
Malva Crown.
Malva Crown.
Image: Woolworths
Chocolate Mousse Gâteau.
Chocolate Mousse Gâteau.
Image: Woolworths

Raise a toast to the season

Celebrate with Woolies’ Cap Classique (WCC) range, crafted exclusively by Villiera wine estate using the traditional Méthode Cap Classique process and sustainable farming practices.

The WCC range is entirely vegan-friendly and proudly bears Woolworths Farming for the Future certification, ensuring your holiday toast is both elegant and eco-conscious.

The WCC Cap Classique Gift Collection features the premium trio — Brut, Nectar Royale and Brut Rosé — in 375ml bottles.

The WCC range.
The WCC range.
Image: Woolworths
WCC Cap Classique Gift Collection.
WCC Cap Classique Gift Collection.
Image: Woolworths

For a refreshing alcohol-free, try Woolworths Non-Alcoholic Clemengold Mandarin Drink Concentrate or Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri Drink Concentrate.

Perfect for mocktails, these versatile concentrates can be mixed with sparkling water, crushed ice and fresh garnishes for a festive and flavourful toast the whole family can enjoy.

Non-Alcoholic Clemengold Mandarin Drink Concentrate
Non-Alcoholic Clemengold Mandarin Drink Concentrate
Image: Woolworths
Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri Drink Concentrate.
Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri Drink Concentrate.
Image: Woolworths

Make this Christmas a celebration of sustainability, local talent and unforgettable memories with Woolworths.

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.

*FSC N002141.

