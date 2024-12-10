Local and sustainable Christmas inspirations from Woolworths

Celebrate the joy of giving while making conscious choices, supporting local businesses and empowering communities across SA. From unique gifts to dazzling décor and delicious festive feasts, Woolies has everything you need to create a magical holiday season.

Celebrating local talent and artistry

Woolworths continues its commitment to local artists, bringing their creativity to life in this year’s Christmas collection:

Chuckles keepsakes

The Chuckles Christmas range is made with responsibly sourced cocoa and features packaging with vibrant designs by Studio Muti that capture the essence of SA’s iconic cityscapes and landmarks. Highlights include this tin of Chuckles Malted Biscuits in Milk Chocolate and Coffee Break Tree Decoration, filled with Chuckles and coffee pods.