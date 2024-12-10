Local and sustainable Christmas inspirations from Woolworths
Woolies invites you to experience its ‘Our Best Ever Christmas’ range featuring local craftsmanship, responsibly sourced ingredients and sustainable innovations
Celebrate the joy of giving while making conscious choices, supporting local businesses and empowering communities across SA. From unique gifts to dazzling décor and delicious festive feasts, Woolies has everything you need to create a magical holiday season.
Celebrating local talent and artistry
Woolworths continues its commitment to local artists, bringing their creativity to life in this year’s Christmas collection:
Chuckles keepsakes
The Chuckles Christmas range is made with responsibly sourced cocoa and features packaging with vibrant designs by Studio Muti that capture the essence of SA’s iconic cityscapes and landmarks. Highlights include this tin of Chuckles Malted Biscuits in Milk Chocolate and Coffee Break Tree Decoration, filled with Chuckles and coffee pods.
Fynbos-inspired shortbread biscuit tin
The tin is designed by Blackfan Studio, a Cape Town-based studio specialising in botanically inspired surface design for home decor. The biscuits are locally baked with free-range eggs, real butter and badger-friendly honey, they’re as sustainable as they are scrumptious.
Heritage Celebration Tree Bauble
Designed by Studio Muti, this Heritage Celebration Tree Bauble is filled with locally baked mini almond and cardamom biscuits and citrus, rooibos and buchu infusion tea bags
African Collection decorations
The Andrea’s Topiary range includes handcrafted wreaths and tree ornaments made by the Elgin community using locally sourced foliage.
These unique tree decorations designed by the Pretoria-based sisters of Mo’s Crib showcase their talent in crafting with grass and beads and will add a taste of Africa to your Christmas tree.
Conscious beauty for effortless gifting
Pamper the ones you love with Woolworths’ WBeauty 100% vegan beauty range, endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty and formulated with ethically and responsibly sourced ingredients.
With over 85% of WBeauty products made in SA, this range supports more than 500 jobs, empowering women across the supply chain.
Longmarket Pomegranate Gift Set
Infused with a sweet pomegranate fragrance, this luxurious pampering set makes the perfect gift.
Furoshiki-style gift wrapping
Spend R300 or more on WBeauty products and receive complimentary gift wrapping in stylish and reusable fabric scarves.
Festive décor with a sustainable touch
Christmas crackers
Add a sustainable sparkle to your festive table with Woolworths Christmas crackers, proudly crafted in a factory in KwaZulu-Natal. Packaged in cracker boxes that are made from wood fibre sourced from well-managed FSC-certified* forests, recycled material and controlled wood content.
#ZEROHUNGER 2030
For every purchase of Christmas crackers or single cards, Woolies donates R1 (vat inclusive) to The Woolworths Trust, supporting the #ZEROHUNGER 2030 initiative.
Customers can contribute further by donating at till points or via SnapScan.
Click here for more information about how Woolworths is working towards creating a positive impact to alleviate hunger in SA.
Best Ever festive feast to remember
From centrepieces to sides, Woolworths offers festive delights that are locally made, responsibly sourced and guaranteed to impress.
Seacuterie 101
Scoot over charcuterie, build your own board with seafood that is always sustainably sourced:
- Hand-cured and hand-sliced Hot Smoked Trout Side dressed with prawns and beetroot dusted trout ribbons. (Available in stores from December 21.)
- Lightly Smoked Trout Wreath with fynbos honey and Clemengold drizzle. (Available in stores from December 19.)
Centre-stage mains
From free-range lamb and duck to sustainably sourced tuna and vegan delights, your main course will be a showstopper:
- Free-Range Leg of Lamb with a Tangy Pomegranate Glaze. (Available in stores from December 16.)
- Duck Ballotine: A smoked and deboned free-range duck, filled with duck mince and chicken fillets, served with badger-friendly fynbos honey and Clemengold sauce. (Available in stores from December 16.)
- Yellowfin Tuna Roast: Sustainably sourced, dry aged and cold-smoked, served with a soy and ginger glaze. (Available in stores from December 20.)
- Plantlove Vegan Puff Pastry: Hand-plaited and filled with pulled soya and cranberry sauce, topped with herbs and sesame seeds. (Available in stores from December 18.)
Delicious sides
Locally grown ingredients shine in festive sides, including baby potato roasting kits, crunchy Christmas slaw, and trio beetroot salad with pesto and crème fraîche.
Boozy Sauces
Made on the mountain tops of Piket-Bo-Berg in the Western Cape, by a women-founded and -run business that employs 24 permanent staff and six seasonal workers (80% women), Woolies’ Boozy Sauce range is the perfect accompaniment for your festive table. Best served with roasts or as a topping on your favourite dessert.
Show-stopping desserts
End your feast with Woolies’ finest desserts, from a traditional trifle to a chocolate mousse gateau made with responsibly sourced cocoa.
For a local twist, try the Malva Crown made with fresh cream, butter and free-range eggs or the White Chocolate-Coated Ice Cream with Clemengold Sorbet Centre.
Raise a toast to the season
Celebrate with Woolies’ Cap Classique (WCC) range, crafted exclusively by Villiera wine estate using the traditional Méthode Cap Classique process and sustainable farming practices.
The WCC range is entirely vegan-friendly and proudly bears Woolworths’ Farming for the Future certification, ensuring your holiday toast is both elegant and eco-conscious.
The WCC Cap Classique Gift Collection features the premium trio — Brut, Nectar Royale and Brut Rosé — in 375ml bottles.
For a refreshing alcohol-free, try Woolworths’ Non-Alcoholic Clemengold Mandarin Drink Concentrate or Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri Drink Concentrate.
Perfect for mocktails, these versatile concentrates can be mixed with sparkling water, crushed ice and fresh garnishes for a festive and flavourful toast the whole family can enjoy.
Make this Christmas a celebration of sustainability, local talent and unforgettable memories with Woolworths.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.
*FSC N002141.