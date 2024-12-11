Unlock new levels of creativity with Galaxy S24 FE’s AI-powered camera

Its stellar photographic capabilities are enriched by the brand’s ProVisual Engine, which uses AI to elevate your photos and videos with sharp details and rich textures, bringing out the best in every shot. Outstanding features include:

Nightography with AI image signal processing to improve low-light performance, enabling beautiful night portraits. This works with the 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor of the wide camera, to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x in addition to the optical 3x zoom. AI zoom also provides the enhanced image quality to distances between digital zoom lengths.





to improve low-light performance, enabling beautiful night portraits. Adaptive Pixel Sensor Object-Aware Engine to recognise scenes and optimise colours in super high dynamic range, ensuring vibrant and lifelike photos and videos

When it’s time to edit your photos and videos, the Galaxy S24 FE once again taps in to the power of Galaxy AI to help you breathe life into your creative ideas. With Photo Assist, you can easily resize, move, and remove unwanted objects in your photos. Switch up the pace of your videos with Instant Slow-Mo, or use Portrait Studio to reimagine your selfies as cartoons, comics, watercolour paintings or sketches.

Whether you’re viewing the content created, someone else’s on social media, or streaming your favourite shows, you’ll enjoy visuals that appear brighter and more colourful than ever before thanks to the Galaxy S24 FE’s 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. Not only is this screen larger than those found in previous generations of the FE, but the bezels (frame) surrounding it are slimmer too, creating a more immersive viewing experience.

This article was sponsored by Samsung.

