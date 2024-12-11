Lifestyle

Unlock new levels of creativity with Galaxy S24 FE’s AI-powered camera

This stylish smartphone’s stellar photographic capabilities are enhanced by artificial intelligence to bring out the best in every shot

11 December 2024 - 08:33
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The stylish Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offers you a premium Galaxy AI experience at an affordable price.
The stylish Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offers you a premium Galaxy AI experience at an affordable price.
Image: Supplied/Samsung

Ideal for content creators, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE combines a colourful modern design with pro-level cameras and premium Galaxy AI features, offering you an affordable smartphone to match your personal style and boost your creativity.

Available in a choice of graphite, grey, mint and blue, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE boasts the most powerful camera setup in the Galaxy FE series to date, comprising 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto cameras on the rear, plus a 10MP selfie camera on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE harnesses the power of AI to bring out the best in every shot, even those snapped in low-light*.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE harnesses the power of AI to bring out the best in every shot, even those snapped in low-light*.
Image: Samsung

Its stellar photographic capabilities are enriched by the brands ProVisual Engine, which uses AI to elevate your photos and videos with sharp details and rich textures, bringing out the best in every shot. Outstanding features include: 

  • Nightography with AI image signal processing to improve low-light performance, enabling beautiful night portraits. This works with the 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor of the wide camera, to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x in addition to the optical 3x zoom. AI zoom also provides the enhanced image quality to distances between digital zoom lengths.

  • Object-Aware Engine to recognise scenes and optimise colours in super high dynamic range, ensuring vibrant and lifelike photos and videos

When it’s time to edit your photos and videos, the Galaxy S24 FE once again taps in to the power of Galaxy AI to help you breathe life into your creative ideas. With Photo Assist, you can easily resize, move, and remove unwanted objects in your photos. Switch up the pace of your videos with Instant Slow-Mo, or use Portrait Studio to reimagine your selfies as cartoons, comics, watercolour paintings or sketches.

Whether you’re viewing the content created, someone else’s on social media, or streaming your favourite shows, you’ll enjoy visuals that appear brighter and more colourful than ever before thanks to the Galaxy S24 FE’s 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. Not only is this screen larger than those found in previous generations of the FE, but the bezels (frame) surrounding it are slimmer too, creating a more immersive viewing experience.

For more information about the Galaxy S24 FE, or to order yours today, visit the Samsung website.

This article was sponsored by Samsung.

*A simulated image. UX/UI may differ. 

ALSO READ:

Why Samsung’s AI-powered Galaxy S24 FE is the ultimate travel companion

SPONSORED | This sleek smartphone offers a premium Galaxy AI experience — without the premium price tag
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Why the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are Samsung’s best foldables yet

SPONSORED | From seamless searches to live translations, these smartphones make the most of the Galaxy AI to elevate everyday moments
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Unboxed: Samsung SA reveals a new era of AI TV

SPONSORED | Pre-order your new Samsung AI-powered TV today to unlock an amazing deal
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Morning television is not easy, says Leanne Manas Lifestyle
  2. Mince pies and Christmas cakes Travel
  3. Local and sustainable Christmas inspirations from Woolworths Lifestyle
  4. Spazas: An indelible part of township life and our culture Lifestyle
  5. Protection orders as Sello's marriage ends in acrimony Lifestyle

Latest Videos

uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary
Will coach Miguel Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?