DEREK DAVEY | Oh baby, will you be my braai’d?
Keep your long-term sex sizzling with these hot tips
15 December 2024 - 00:00
While at a bed and breakfast a few years ago, the proprietress proudly showed me around her premises. She had been industrious: there was a beauty salon and a gym in addition to the usual run-of-the-mill amenities. Far more memorable was the “braai-dal suite”, where there was the standard plush king-size bed, but also a massive flatscreen TV, a fridge for icy ales — and a braai built into a wall. Here, presumably, a South African couple could fulfill all their heartfelt desires simultaneously, by watching the Boks annihilate some unfortunate rival while chops and wors sizzle slowly upon the indoor barbeque, after which they could sweatily celebrate their team’s victory or commiserate their loss upon the wedding bed...
