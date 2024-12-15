Diversity is SA's Christmas gift
15 December 2024 - 00:00
No one knows when Jesus Christ was born. All we know with certainty is that he was not born on December 25. There is near unanimity among scholars that he was likely born in 4 BC, which must have been awkward for him, trying to explain to his posse how come he was born before Christ. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.