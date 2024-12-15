Long live the 'Lion King'
While some of SA's biggest celebs are set to shine in a new 'Lion King' movie, a Disney collab with a kids' theatre group is looking to inspire a whole new generation of stars
15 December 2024 - 00:00
I recently had the pleasure of watching the musical The Lion King Jnr, a collaboration between the National Children’s Theatre (NCT) and Disney Theatrical Group (DTG), the live-show and musical-production arm of The Walt Disney Company...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.