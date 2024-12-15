Profits, pain and health care can be a murderous mix
The shooting of a health insurance CEO in the US has been welcomed by many who feel cheated by their coverage
A late contender for top spot on the batshit crazy list of 2024 is one of the more peculiar and cinematic incidents of the year. The execution-style murder of the CEO of a health insurance company as he walked toward a shareholders' meeting on a busy street in Manhattan is primed for a Netflix series in 2025. The killer may or may not be an Italian American — disappointingly for the prospective writers of the series he was not of Sicilian origin. A mafia hit would have added a frisson to the story. But it transpires that the guy was the scion of a very well-to-do, highly respectable family in Baltimore. They owned country clubs, for Pete’s sake. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.