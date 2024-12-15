The violence that women inflict upon themselves
The Substance is based on society's demands of women's appearance as they age, and their resulting beauty addiction
Coralie Fargeat, the director, writer and editor of the controversial film The Substance — part social commentary, part horror movie and part comedy— comments on what made her conceptualise the film: “This movie came together when I reflected on the violence of how I felt as a woman in my 40s,” she says. “It's the feeling of, 'now I'm going to disappear'. I'm not going to have a place in society anymore. I'm done. When you reflect on this, you say to yourself, what leads me to think like that? I'm an educated person, I'm a feminist. Yet all those ideas have found a way to penetrate my brain in such a strong way. At all ages, women are led to believe that we're not right.” Fargeat's film, based on society's demands of women's appearance as they age and their resulting beauty addiction, stars Demi Moore (Ghost, Striptease, G.I. Jane) as you’ve never seen her before. ..
