Art — what it's not and what it can never be

Sbu Mkwanazi gets hot and bothered as he looks back at some of 2024’s most notable and polarising creations

Congratulations! You’re almost at the end of 2024, a year that highlighted words and phrases such as “brain rot”, “polarisation” and, of course, “demure”. I pride myself on consuming alternative content, so I was over the moon to learn that Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year is “enshittification”...