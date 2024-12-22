Lifestyle

Giants of Africa brings sport to Nirox art

The Phetoho basketball court complex in the Kromdraai Valley is the 37th such development hub in sub-Saharan Africa in three years

22 December 2024 - 00:00 By James Sey

The Kromdraai Valley Hub is the site of the famous Nirox Sculpture Park and is in the world-renowned Cradle of Humankind. The microeconomy that has developed in the area was given a boost last weekend with the opening of a Pan-African empowerment initiative between Nirox and global development partners Giants of Africa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ian Roberts: a raconteur with an eternally restless heart Lifestyle
  2. Roadblocks are ramping up: here are 10 things to know if you're stopped Travel
  3. Chris Brown tour bruises GBV sensitivities Lifestyle
  4. ‘Queen Modjadji’s story represents strength, wisdom and spiritual power’ Lifestyle
  5. Mangaung dooms ANC to a slow death Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Lainey Wilson - Wildflowers and Wild Horses (Official Music Video)
The Zone of Interest | Official Trailer HD | A24