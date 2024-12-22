Giants of Africa brings sport to Nirox art
The Phetoho basketball court complex in the Kromdraai Valley is the 37th such development hub in sub-Saharan Africa in three years
22 December 2024 - 00:00
The Kromdraai Valley Hub is the site of the famous Nirox Sculpture Park and is in the world-renowned Cradle of Humankind. The microeconomy that has developed in the area was given a boost last weekend with the opening of a Pan-African empowerment initiative between Nirox and global development partners Giants of Africa...
