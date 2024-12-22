Miss SA is turning beauty into a power for good
Miss South Africa Mia le Roux, who is deaf, champions inclusivity for people with disabilities
22 December 2024 - 00:00
When Mia le Roux became the first deaf winner of Miss South Africa, she didn’t simply take home a crown — she won a public platform and the power to speak out about inclusivity and empowerment for people with disabilities in South Africa and beyond. ..
